Go
Toast

ITS A WRAPP

We are a locally owned and operated sandwich wrap shop specializing in hand rolled sandwich wraps. We offer both cold and hot wraps, chips and homemade cookies. You have the ability to dine-in, pick-up and drive thru for your convenience.

6011 Airline Rd

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

6011 Airline Rd

Arlington TN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ricos Tacos & 'Ritas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!\t\t\t
Online Orders (No order processing fee)

Fowl-N-Out Arlington

No reviews yet

Where No Fowl is a Bad Fowl!!!

Soul Fish Cafe

No reviews yet

Slow hickory smoked chicken, Poboys made with Gambino bread from Nawlins’, and a variety of other entrees will keep everyone satisfied.
Soul Fish Cafe is a great place for a quick lunch or to enjoy local food for dinner with the family.

The Clubhouse Restaurant at Fair Oaks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston