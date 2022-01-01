ITS A WRAPP
We are a locally owned and operated sandwich wrap shop specializing in hand rolled sandwich wraps. We offer both cold and hot wraps, chips and homemade cookies. You have the ability to dine-in, pick-up and drive thru for your convenience.
6011 Airline Rd
Location
6011 Airline Rd
Arlington TN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
