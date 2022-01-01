Go
Its All So Yummy Cafe

We are a gathering place for friends and family. Whether its one of our specialty Grilled Cheese Sandwiches or a bowl of homemade soup or even handmade ice cream, you can trust that it will be at its freshest!

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

124 S Peters Rd • $

Avg 4.6 (668 reviews)

Popular Items

Bowl Soup$6.00
5 Alarm$9.00
Plain jane$7.00
TBR$10.50
Buffalo Chicken$11.00
Bottle Coke Products$1.99
Club$11.50
Deviled Bacon$10.50
Giant Cookie$3.50
Grilled Slim Shady$10.50
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

124 S Peters Rd

Knoxville TN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
