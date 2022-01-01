Go
Its Baked Baby

We're an Exciting New Loaded Baked Potato Concept that Caters to Carnivore, Pescatarian, Gluten Free & Vegan food enthusiasts!! Our food is hearty & homemade & you'll always feel at home when you're Dining with US!!
#itsbakedbaby
The indulgence that you Crave anytime of the Day!!!
* All products are prepared separately & cooked in it's own dedicated apparatus *

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Bread Pudding$8.97
# 1 Steak$21.97
Potato of your Choice with Braised Steak, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Mushrooms, White Cheddar Bechamel
Ginger Ale$2.50
1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW

Atlanta GA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
