It's Boba Time
Come in and enjoy!!
2412 W Victory Blvd.
Location
2412 W Victory Blvd.
Burbank CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Romancing the Bean Cafe
A European-style cafe serving traditional, manual-pressed, espresso coffee's, along with organic salads, fresh juices and pressed sammie's!
Jamba
Jamba Juice
The New Deal
TWO GOOD PLACES TO EAT - HOME & HERE!
TAP The Asian Project
Let's Build A Better Bowl!