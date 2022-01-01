It's Boba Time

Border Grill

No reviews yet

Welcome to the vibrant, modern Mexican restaurant overlooking the Lazy River just off Mandalay Beach, where Chefs Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger, Food Network’s “Too Hot Tamales”, want nothing more than to spice up your day. With two floors of patio dining, this hip, urban cantina is the perfect setting for sipping margaritas and savoring the bold flavors of Mexico while enjoying views of the beach and pool.

