It's Boba Time - National City
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
1860 Sweetwater Road, National City CA 91950
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Groundswell Brewing Company - 258 Third Avenue
No Reviews
258 Third Avenue Chula Vista, CA 91910
View restaurant
Chula Vista Brewery - Heart of Downtown Chula Vista
5.0 • 175
294 3rd Ave Chula Vista, CA 91910
View restaurant