It's Boba Time

BlaqHaus NoHo

If you're looking for a unique place to grab a bite in North Hollywood, make sure to visit BlaqHaus NoHo. Our vision is to create a fantastic southern restaurant experiences that people want to come back to. Whether you're looking for a high-energy Hip-Hop and R&B space, are craving authentic southern food for dinner, or want to take advantage of our open late dining and hookah bar, you'll want to visit us for an evening you won't forget. Our restaurant and lounge bring the East Coast to the West Coast with signature dishes of shrimp and grits and chicken and waffles, something that is truly unique in the area.

