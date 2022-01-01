Go
Main pic

It's Boba Time

Open today 8:00 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

893 Reviews

$

23426 Lyons Ave

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

23426 Lyons Ave, Santa Clarita CA 91321

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza - Santa Clarita

No reviews yet

KOTSU® Ramen & Gyoza is a fast-casual restaurant concept born in Los Angeles, California. We have crafted a menu based on our favorite Japanese comfort food found in the Hakata district of Fukuoka, Japan.

Maginn's Irish Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rustic Burger House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Newhall Refinery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

It's Boba Time

orange star4.5 • 893 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston