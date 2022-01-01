It's Boba Time

KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT

No reviews yet

Established in 1950.

The King's Hawaiian tradition began in 1950, when founder Robert Taira opened his first bakery in Hilo, Hawaii. After several years of success, Robert moved to Honolulu and opened the city's first combination bakery & restaurant. Although the bakery & restaurant became extremely popular, it was Robert's recipe for a unique Portuguese sweet bread that received the most attention from residents and visitors alike. This came to be known as King's Hawaiian Bread. In 1988 our bakery & restaurant opened its doors in Torrance. Our restaurants unique offerings of both tropical and traditional cuisine and fresh baked goods combined to quickly make King's Hawaiian one of the South Bay's best restaurants. To meet demand, in 2002 we opened our second Torrance location, a quick-service bakery & cafe.

We call it the Local Place. We would like to thank all of our valued customers who have helped make us so successful.

