It's Boba Time - Dewey
Open today 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
6265 Sepulveda Boulevard, Van Nuys CA 91411
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Zach's Catering - 6201 Van Nuys Blvd.
No Reviews
6201 Van Nuys Blvd. Van Nuys, CA 91401
View restaurant
A&V Grill and Kitchen - 5162 van nuys blvd
No Reviews
5162 van nuys blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurant
La Fogata Mexican Restaurant & Catering
4.5 • 7,831
5142 Van Nuys Blvd Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
View restaurant