Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea

Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea is a restaurant that is continuing the legacy of the original Its Greek To Me on the corner of Lyndale & Lake street, bringing back the classic Greek recipes from the Arambadjis family that you've loved for almost 40 years.

Side of Tzatziki$1.00
Pita$1.50
single pita bread
Spanakopita$10.00
spinach, scallions, feta, eggs & dill baked in filo dough
Gyro$10.00
seasoned beef & lamb sliced from a vertical rotisserie, wrapped in pita, with tomatoes, onions & side of tzatziki
Gyro Dinner$19.00
seasoned beef & lamb sliced from a vertical rotisserie, served with tomatoes, onions tzatziki, with choice of side & a pita bread
Bowl Avgolemono$6.00
homemade chicken soup with rice blended with fresh lemon & thickened with eggs, a traditional Greek favorite
Chicken Gyro$10.00
marinated chicken breast, char-broiled & sliced, wrapped in pita, with tomatoes, onions & side of tzatziki
Lg Greek Salad$14.00
lettuce, tomatoes, onions, topped with feta, Greek olives & Salonica peppers, with house dressing
Sm Greek Salad$8.00
lettuce, tomatoes, onions, topped with feta, Greek olives & Salonica peppers, with house dressing
Baklava$5.00
chopped walnuts & cinnamon between layers of filo dough, topped with honey syrup & baked
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

626 West Lake Street

Minneapolis MN

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
