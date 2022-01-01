Go
Toast

It's Nutts

Come on in and enjoy!

1382 River Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Philly Cheese Steak Spring Rolls$9.95
Chicken Quesadilla$14.95
Chicken Souvlaki$14.95
8 Wings$14.95
Personal Pie$11.95
French Fries$3.95
Cheese Steak Sandwich$12.95
Build Your Own Beef$12.95
Breast$4.00
Family Pie$16.95

Location

1382 River Road

Titusville NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tommys Burgers, Dogs & Shakes - (Washington Crossing)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Marsilio's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Revere

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pretty Bird Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston