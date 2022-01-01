It's So So Good Seafood Restaurant And Lounge
It's So So Good Seafood Restaurant And Lounge
It will be the perfect mix of Island Seafood Dishes and more all seasoned to perfection. Along with Music & Culture all under one roof .
We offer Dine-In or Take Out
4845 MaCcorkle Avenue Southwest
Location
4845 MaCcorkle Avenue Southwest
South Charleston WV
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Husson's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
The Bucket
Friendly and Fun Restaurant and Bar, with a WV twist! Great Food, Pepperoni Rolls, Wings, Burgers and sooo much more! Your gonna love this place!!!
Graziano's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Mountain Pie Company on the River
Come on in and enjoy!