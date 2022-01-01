Go
Itsa Chicken, a walk-up window concept, offers a unique but familiar fried chicken experience. Sandwiches, nuggets, strips, and house made sauces make up the bulk of the menu, but we also serve sides like mac n' cheese and slaw. Peach tea and raspberry lemonade keep it fresh. The Cookie is a must.

121 N Bumby Ave

Popular Items

10 Nuggets$8.00
Honey Buffalo$9.25
Slaw, Housemade ranch, honey butter buffalo.
Mac N' Cheese$5.00
Strips$8.00
Classic$8.95
Lettuce, pickles, cheese, and garlic aioli.
Fries$4.00
Herby Fries$4.50
Honey Butter Bacon$9.25
Applewood bacon, honey butter, sweet dust.
Spicy Chicken$8.95
Pepperjack cheese, hot ranch, lettuce, pickles.
Herb Ranch$0.75

Location

Orlando FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
