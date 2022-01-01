Itsa Chicken
Itsa Chicken, a walk-up window concept, offers a unique but familiar fried chicken experience. Sandwiches, nuggets, strips, and house made sauces make up the bulk of the menu, but we also serve sides like mac n' cheese and slaw. Peach tea and raspberry lemonade keep it fresh. The Cookie is a must.
121 N Bumby Ave
Popular Items
Location
121 N Bumby Ave
Orlando FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Dr. Phillips
Come in and enjoy!
Market on South
PLANT BASED DINING + SHARED MARKET
Home of Dharma Southern Kitchen & Valhalla Bakery
Foxtail Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Olea Mediterranean Grill
Come in and enjoy!