Go
Toast

ItsAWrap Vietnamese Eatery

Thank you for supporting local small business! See you again soon. Xin cam on :)

10970 CHAPEL HILL ROD #120

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Vermicelli Bowl$9.25
Vermicelli rice noodles bowl filled with your choice of protein and toppings with 2 egg rolls. Please specify if you want veggie egg rolls or meat egg rolls.
ItsAWrap’s Pho Dac Biet$13.50
Vietnamese pho is really all about the broth. True beef pho broth is a long-simmered affair; 24hrs + simmered beef broth, combining beef bone with aromatic spices for a deep rich and savory broth. Each bowl is topped with sliced onions, scallions. Served with bean sprouts, fresh basil leaves, lime, cilantro, and jalapeños on the side.
Banh Mi Sandwich$5.25
A hearty Vietnamese sandwich with your choice of protein, Vietnamese mayo, French butter, and toppings of your choice.
Fresh Shrimp Spring Rolls (2pcs)$5.50
Fresh spring rolls filled with shrimps, vermicelli noodles, mixed fresh vegetables, cucumber, and dip in peanut sauce or house fish sauce.
Fried Egg Rolls (2pcs)$4.99
Fried egg rolls with carrots, taro, dried mushrooms, glass noodles, shrimp, and ground pork. Served with sweet chili sauce.
Pho Ga/ Chicken Pho$10.99
Chicken Pho, known as Pho Ga, is made by simmering chicken bones and meat. This bowl is served with a nourishing chicken broth and shredded white chicken meat.
Pho Tai/ Rare Filet Pho$11.50
Vietnamese pho is really all about the broth. True beef pho broth is a long-simmered affair; 24hrs + simmered beef broth, combining beef bone with aromatic spices for a deep rich and savory broth. Each bowl is topped with sliced onions, scallions. Served with bean sprouts, fresh basil leaves, lime, cilantro, and jalapeños on the side.
Pho Tai Nam/ Rare Filet & Brisket Pho$12.50
Vietnamese pho is really all about the broth. True beef pho broth is a long-simmered affair; 24hrs + simmered beef broth, combining beef bone with aromatic spices for a deep rich and savory broth. Each bowl is topped with sliced onions, scallions. Served with bean sprouts, fresh basil leaves, lime, cilantro, and jalapeños on the side.
White Rice Bowl$7.25
White rice bowl filled with your choice of protein and topped with your choice of fresh vegetables and others toppings.
Bao Buns$5.99
Soft fluffy bao buns with your choice of protein, topped with cucumber, cilantro, kimchi, pickled medley, and house mayo sauce.
See full menu

Location

10970 CHAPEL HILL ROD #120

Morrisville NC

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brock & Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

WCC Café

No reviews yet

Staying true to our authentic southern hospitality, we’re bringing the amazing, made-from-scratch eats we create to Wake Competition Center Café and adding to the Tribeca Hospitality family.
We serve handcrafted food and homegrown beer, from our very own Mash House Brewery in Fayetteville, and have culminated WCC Café in to a fast casual atmosphere for those with busy schedules, kids on the go and anyone that just wants to grab a bite and a beer. The unique tastes of our dishes will surely complement the hustle and bustle of WCC and our team looks forward to building relationships, supporting our local community and introducing you to the tasty charm that is Tribeca Hospitality

Neomonde Mediterranean

No reviews yet

Let us host your next affair. Whether it’s a wedding, corporate function, or social get together, you can count on great food and experience!

Neomonde Mediterranean

No reviews yet

We would like to invite you to visit our family restaurant, where you’ll discover a wonderful mix of traditional and contemporary Mediterranean menu items, including a wide variety of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Since 1977, we have proudly offered our guests flavorful, gourmet-quality dishes at an affordable price, made fresh each day from our family’s personal recipes. We believe that healthy, honest food has soul so it not only tastes good and is good for your body, but it makes you feel good too!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston