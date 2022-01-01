ItsAWrap Vietnamese Eatery

WCC Café

Staying true to our authentic southern hospitality, we’re bringing the amazing, made-from-scratch eats we create to Wake Competition Center Café and adding to the Tribeca Hospitality family.

We serve handcrafted food and homegrown beer, from our very own Mash House Brewery in Fayetteville, and have culminated WCC Café in to a fast casual atmosphere for those with busy schedules, kids on the go and anyone that just wants to grab a bite and a beer. The unique tastes of our dishes will surely complement the hustle and bustle of WCC and our team looks forward to building relationships, supporting our local community and introducing you to the tasty charm that is Tribeca Hospitality

