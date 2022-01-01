Go
I THINK SHE IS

Specialty Coffee - Art - Studio
Established in 2020.
Everything has a reason at I Think She Is! We believe in love, art and coffee ! We offer high quality - local talent, authentic healthy delicious food and local coffee, and most important 100% fresh, friendly and multicultural atmosphere !

169 sw 7th st CU-A

Popular Items

Americano$4.50
Organic espresso and hot water
To Break the Fast Sandwich$12.00
*RECOMMENDED*
Delicious pasture- raise eggs scrambled, vegan cheddar cheese, avocado, arugula, tomato, red onions, in a delicious fresh bagel.
Location

169 sw 7th st CU-A

Miami FL

Sunday8:45 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:45 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday7:45 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday7:45 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday7:45 am - 5:30 pm
Friday8:45 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:45 am - 10:00 pm
