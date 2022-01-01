I THINK SHE IS
Specialty Coffee - Art - Studio
Established in 2020.
Everything has a reason at I Think She Is! We believe in love, art and coffee ! We offer high quality - local talent, authentic healthy delicious food and local coffee, and most important 100% fresh, friendly and multicultural atmosphere !
169 sw 7th st CU-A
Location
Miami FL
|Sunday
|8:45 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:45 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:45 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:45 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:45 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|8:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:45 am - 10:00 pm
