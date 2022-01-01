Go
Itsumono

Family-run gastropub with Japanese tasting dishes, plus shochu cocktails & sake in a rustic setting.

610 S Jackson st

Popular Items

LOCO MOCO SCOTCH EGG$22.00
hamburger, egg, mac salad
TINONO DON$21.00
crispy pork belly, hothouse tomato, onions, fish sauce
CHEESESTEAK LUMPIA$15.00
braised shortrib, onion jam, hatch chili cheese wiz
STEAK FRITES$28.00
Sakura Wagyu Farm hanger steak, fried gnocchi, sauce bordelaise, bone marrow butter
TERI BURGER$8.00
4oz patty, american cheese, pickles, mayotard
ANDAGI$8.00
matcha, strawberries
NORI TOTS$6.00
salt, vinegar, and seaweed
FURIKAKE HALIBUT$23.00
WA halibut, edamame tapenade, pea furikake, kale raab, sakura sabayon
Location

Seattle WA

Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
