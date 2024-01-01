Iuka restaurants you'll love
Must-try Iuka restaurants
More about Cream & Sugar Cafe
Cream & Sugar Cafe
100 West Front St, Iuka
|Popular items
|Delexe Grilled Cheese
|$8.00
A blend of four cheeses served on parmesan crusted bread
|Chicken Salad
|$9.00
Hand-made chicken salad, lettuce and tomato served on parmesan crusted bread
|Full Loaded B&G
|$10.00
One buttermilk biscuit, two sausage patties and two eggs of choice smothered in sausage gravy topped with diced ham and bacon
More about Eastport Marina - 892 CR 956
Eastport Marina - 892 CR 956
892 CR 956, Iuka