Iuka restaurants you'll love

Iuka restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Iuka

Must-try Iuka restaurants

Cream & Sugar Cafe image

 

Cream & Sugar Cafe

100 West Front St, Iuka

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Delexe Grilled Cheese$8.00
A blend of four cheeses served on parmesan crusted bread
Chicken Salad$9.00
Hand-made chicken salad, lettuce and tomato served on parmesan crusted bread
Full Loaded B&G$10.00
One buttermilk biscuit, two sausage patties and two eggs of choice smothered in sausage gravy topped with diced ham and bacon
More about Cream & Sugar Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Table 127 - 127 S Fulton St.

127 S Fulton St., Iuka

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Table 127 - 127 S Fulton St.
Consumer pic

 

Eastport Marina - 892 CR 956

892 CR 956, Iuka

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Eastport Marina - 892 CR 956
