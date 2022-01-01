Upon entering Ivar’s Acres of Clams you will be immersed in the history and lore of Ivar’s and our flounder Ivar Haglund. Original features of the Pier, which opened in 1901, including exposed fir beams and a refurbished Galbraith-Bacon & Co. sign from the original tenant (some say the Seattle Costco of its time) were restored. With a more airy feel and expansive views, diners enjoy views of the Puget Sound, passing Washington State ferries and fireboats from historic Fire Station #3.

If you prefer al fresco dining, enjoy a stunning, new outside patio deck. Bask in the open-air breeze while taking in the sights and sounds of Elliott Bay, including the tranquil passing of ferries – and the occasional seagull friend.



SOUPS • FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

1001 Alaskan Way • $$