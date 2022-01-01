Little Water Cantina

Little Water Cantina is an independent Mexican restaurant located in the Eastlake neighborhood of Seattle with a huge, tented and heated patio overlooking Lake Union. Going on our 10th year, we have won "Best Mexican," "Best Outdoor Dining," "Best Day Drinking" and "Best Margarita and Guacamole" from various publications including the readers of Seattle Magazine.

Our menu is based in culinary traditions spanning all of Mexico from Baja to Oaxaca, but we like to have fun interpreting these dishes within the context of the Pacific Northwest.

COVID: We have a heated tent on our patio with ample airflow; we also have tables that are outside of the tent. All employees and customers are required to wear masks. The restaurant is constantly sanitized and employees get regular Covid tests. None of our employees or regulars who visit several times a week have contracted Covid!

