Ivar's
Ivar's Fishbar at Pier 54 in Seattle, WA.
SOUPS • FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
1001 Alaskan Way • $$
1001 Alaskan Way
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ivar's
Upon entering Ivar’s Acres of Clams you will be immersed in the history and lore of Ivar’s and our flounder Ivar Haglund. Original features of the Pier, which opened in 1901, including exposed fir beams and a refurbished Galbraith-Bacon & Co. sign from the original tenant (some say the Seattle Costco of its time) were restored. With a more airy feel and expansive views, diners enjoy views of the Puget Sound, passing Washington State ferries and fireboats from historic Fire Station #3.
If you prefer al fresco dining, enjoy a stunning, new outside patio deck. Bask in the open-air breeze while taking in the sights and sounds of Elliott Bay, including the tranquil passing of ferries – and the occasional seagull friend.
Skalka
First Georgian fast-casual restaurant in the US.
Premier Meat Pies
We’re bringing Seattle both traditional and innovative pies for lunch, dinner, and dessert. Come by, grab a pint, and head home happy. Premier Meat Pies offers both old and new world meat pie favorites. From the Traditional Scottish Pies to the groundbreaking Hatch Chile & Chicken Pie, we have a flavor for every guest.
Bar Taglio
Kilroy's Pizza Pop-Up @ Bar Taglio! Available for take-out & delivery. For Roman pizza and more, call us at 206.682.7460 - Ciao!