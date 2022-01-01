Go
Popular Items

Haupia Moana Bowl
Toppings : Frozen haupia cream, shaved coconut, berries, local banana, papaya, Big Island organic honey, organic granola.
Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk
Hawaiian Honey Latte
100% organic Hawaiian Honey with cinnamon.
Original Acai Bowl$12.95
Premium Matcha Latte
Ceremonial green tea and oat milk.
Maui Lavender Latte
House-made vegan lavender "honey", oat milk.
Liliko'i Moana Bowl
Toppings : Toppings: Strawberry, papaya, local banana, fresh house-made liliko'i honey, organic granola.
Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk
Vintage Kona Mocha$7.50
Macadamia nut, coconut, and peaberry coffee chips.
Macadamia with a hint of coconut
Mauna Kea Iced Coffee (20 oz)$7.50
Iced Kona coffee, sea salt caramel, scoop of gelato, black lava sea salt.
Location

1450 Ala Moana Blvd. #1128

Honolulu HI

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
