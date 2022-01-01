IVC
Come in and enjoy!
1450 Ala Moana Blvd. #1128
Popular Items
Location
1450 Ala Moana Blvd. #1128
Honolulu HI
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Shokudo
Welcome to Shokudo Japanese Restaurant and Bar, where tradition takes a step forward in Japanese casual dining. Conveniently located on Kapiolani Boulevard, near the Ala Moana Shopping Center, Shokudo Japanese offers dishes to please and excite the palate of locals and visitors alike.