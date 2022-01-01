Go
Toast

IVWB - Royal Hawaiian

Island Vintage Wine Bar opened in 2019 and continues the same mission to serve you the finest food made with the freshest, local, farm-to-table ingredients - with the addition of top-notch wines to pair with our menu.

2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Island Wagyu Burger$19.95
House-made Wagyu patty, cheddar cheese, home-made island dressing, tomato, lettuce on a brioche. Side salad and fries.
Extra French Fries$6.95
Wagyu Beef Loco Moco$19.75
House-made Wagyu patty, onions, house-made gravy, two eggs, and garlic rice.
Garlic Shrimp$20.95
Jumbo shrimp with homemade garlic butter served with white rice, lemon wedges and a side salad.
(VG) Grilled Cheese And Tomato Soup$17.95
Fresh mozzarella, Gruyére, cheddar cheese on sourdough. Served with organic tomato soup.
Spicy$18.95
RAW Seafood.
Spicy aioli, masago, green onion, avocado, and sesame seed.
Turkey Avocado Panini$17.95
Spicy! Roasted turkey, fresh mozzarella, tomato, avocado, arugula, house-made chili aioli, on dark rye bread.
Wagyu Burger$19.95
House-made Wagyu patty, cheddar cheese, wasabi aioli, tomato, lettuce, grilled onions on a brioche bun. Side salad and fries.
Ahi Burger$18.95
Grilled ahi filet with house-made garlic sauce, tomato, bok choy slaw, wasabi aioli on a taro bun.
Organic Chicken Pesto Panini$16.95
Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, avocado, romaine, house-made nut pesto aioli. on sourdough.
See full menu

Location

2301 Kalakaua Ave. #215

Honolulu HI

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Duke's Waikiki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hula Grill Waikiki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Buho Cocina y Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Honolulu Coffee

No reviews yet

#brewedwithaloha

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston