Come in and enjoy!

92-1048 Olani Street #3-103C

Popular Items

Haupia Moana Bowl
Toppings : Frozen haupia cream, shaved coconut, berries, local banana, papaya, Big Island organic honey, organic granola.
Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk
Vintage Kona Mocha$7.55
Macadamia nut, coconut, and peaberry coffee chips.
Bagel$4.75
Original Acai Bowl$12.95
100% Hawaiian Cold Brewed Coffee (20 oz)$5.95
Ka'ū coffee from the Big Island.
Liliko'i Moana Bowl
Toppings : Toppings: Strawberry, papaya, local banana, fresh house-made liliko'i honey, organic granola.
Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk
100% HOT Kona Coffee$4.95
Hawaiian Honey Latte
100% organic Hawaiian Honey with cinnamon.
Island Latte
Macadamia with a hint of coconut
Latte
Served hot or over ice. Espresso and milk.
92-1048 Olani Street #3-103C
Kapolei HI

Kapolei HI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
