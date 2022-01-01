IVC
Come in and enjoy!
92-1048 Olani Street #3-103C
Popular Items
Location
92-1048 Olani Street #3-103C
Kapolei HI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
DB Grill Kapolei
Enjoy inspired interpretations of local favorites such as our Sizzling LA Kalbi and Kimchi Fried Rice.
La Tour Cafe
LTCPZZA 3pm-8pm Daily!
Rustic Quality Fresh
Mondo Tacos
Come in and enjoy!
Mad Bene
From Spaghetti and Meatballs to Chicken Parm, the Red Sauce joint serves classic Italian-American comfort food craved by many on the East Coast.
Driven by the desire to bring that flavor to Hawaii, we sourced the best ingredients and make all our pasta in-house. Why? because you deserve better. No compromises.