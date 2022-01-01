Go
Cacao Moana Bowl
Toppings : Wailua cacao nibs, blackberries, papaya, house-made almond butter, Big Island organic raw white honey, organic granola, hemp seeds.
Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk
Original Acai Bowl$12.95
Açaí, Strawberry, banana, blueberry, organic granola, organic local Hawaiian honey.
Haupia Moana Bowl
Toppings : Frozen haupia cream, shaved coconut, berries, local banana, papaya, Big Island organic honey, organic granola.
Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk
Island Latte
Macadamia with a hint of coconut
Ham and Egg Croissant$9.95
Smoked ham, scrambled Waimanalo egg, cheddar cheese, spinach, tomato and light aioli on a croissant.
Latte
Served hot or over ice. Espresso and milk.
Liliko'i Moana Bowl
Toppings : Toppings: Strawberry, papaya, local banana, fresh house-made liliko'i honey, organic granola.
Base: Organic Açaí, Tropical Fruits, Banana, Cold-Pressed Apple Juice, Almond Milk
Hawaiian Honey Latte
100% organic Hawaiian Honey with cinnamon.
100% HOT Kona Coffee (12 oz)$4.95
100% Hawaiian Cold Brewed Coffee (20oz)$5.95
Ka'ū coffee from the Big Island.
Lahaina HI

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
