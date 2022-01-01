Iverstine Butcher
Farm to shop. We raise what we sell. From our farm in Kentwood, Louisiana to our shop in Baton Rouge, we grow delicious, all natural food (free of hormones and antibiotics) to feed our community.
4765 Perkins Road
Location
Baton Rouge LA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
