Iverstine Butcher

Farm to shop. We raise what we sell. From our farm in Kentwood, Louisiana to our shop in Baton Rouge, we grow delicious, all natural food (free of hormones and antibiotics) to feed our community.

4765 Perkins Road

Baton Rouge LA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
