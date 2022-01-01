Ivory House
Ivory House seamlessly blends aspects of fine dining with the comfort and approachability of a neighborhood restaurant. Familiar foods elevated by a modernist chef. A wine list that runs the gamut. Mindful service amid plenty of ambiance.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
2998 Harrison Ave
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2998 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati OH
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nation Kitchen and Bar
All Nations Welcome! (Except Carrie)
West Side Brewing
We make damn good beer.
Fogarty's Irish Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Dean's Hops & Vines
Come in and enjoy!