Ivory House

Ivory House seamlessly blends aspects of fine dining with the comfort and approachability of a neighborhood restaurant. Familiar foods elevated by a modernist chef. A wine list that runs the gamut. Mindful service amid plenty of ambiance.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

2998 Harrison Ave

Avg 4.6 (74 reviews)

Popular Items

Wagyu Smoked Carpaccio$15.00
Burnt rosemary and pine nut puree, mustard greens, house pickles, cornbread croutons, black garlic
Cinnamon Roll
Side Salad
Grilled Asparagus$10.00
Fingerling Potatoes$10.00
Miso Hummus$10.00
House made miso hummus with grilled naan
Side Caesar
Baby collard greens, cornbread croutons, bottarga caesar dressing, asiago cheese
Blistered Carrots$10.00
Mashed Potatoes$9.00
Creamed Corn$9.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2998 Harrison Ave

Cincinnati OH

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

