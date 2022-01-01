Ivy Inn Restaurant

Vivace

No reviews yet

Vivace Restaurant, located on Ivy Road near the University of Virginia, opened its doors in July of 1995. Housed in the former main quarters of an old farm, Vivace attracts patrons with its diverse atmosphere. From the cozy intimate upstairs, which hints at the comfort and ease of Nona's home, to the vast expanse of our multi-tiered outdoor terrace, the ambiance at Vivace appeals to all.

The 1940s hand-crafted serpentine bar in the lounge provides a festive setting for the light-hearted. For the romantic, enjoy a glass of wine by our inviting fireplace.

From the moment you arrive, you'll discover that Vivace is full of Italian charm. Our unique decor will transport you to a quaint Italian village, creating a welcoming atmosphere.

