Ivy Provisions

SALADS • SANDWICHES

2206 Ivy Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (352 reviews)

Popular Items

The Regular$7.49
Soufflé egg, smoked bacon or sausage, white cheddar, served on a buttermilk biscuit.
Hoos got Beef!$11.99
roast beef, swiss cheese, grilled peppers & onions and spicy mayo served on toasted sourdough
The Rhodie$11.49
IVP Chicken Salad, green apple, lettuce, tomato, onion served on a baguette.
KISS Caprese ( Veg )$10.49
Fresh Mozzarella, tomato, arugula, and basil mayo served on a baguette.
Notorious P.I.G.$11.49
Salami, Prosciutto, Capicola, Provolone, pickled peppers, onion, lettuce, served on a baguette.
*Latte - 16oz$3.50
Winner, Winner$11.99
Roasted chicken, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and green goddess dressing on a baguette.
Superfood$12.49
Chopped Kale, shredded veggies, edamame, cranberries, cashews, sesame seeds, tahini vinaigrette.
En Fuego$10.49
Green chili chorizo, egg, potato, pepper jack cheese.
Gobbfather$11.99
Roasted turkey, pepper jack cheese, pickles, spicy mayo, and arugula served on warm sourdough bread.
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2206 Ivy Rd

Charlottesville VA

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
