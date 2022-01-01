Charlottesville’s newest classic restaurant, IVY ROAD HOUSE, welcomes you to the westernmost point in Ivy, Virginia, where we’ve assembled an all-star team to serve you. Award-winning Executive Chef Christian Kelly, (Maya Restaurant, The Clifton Inn) offers tasty interpretations of classic dishes bringing inspired flair to your favorite foods. Chef de cuisine Malek Sudol (Ten, The Whiskey Jar, Oakhart Social) expertly executes Kelly’s vision. Sommelier and bar manager Alicia Whitestone (Red Fox Inn, Mon Ami Gabi) pours conviviality, signature cocktails, local wine and beer from 16 taps in our cozy lounge. Tying it all together, manager Jonathan Drolshagan (Ten, Jefferson Theater, Five Guys) ensures excellent service from our Roadies.

We are open for takeout every Wednesday - Sunday from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Stop by. We hope you’ll feel at home here.



4300 Three Notched Road