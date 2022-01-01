Go
Toast

Ivy Road House

Charlottesville’s newest classic restaurant, IVY ROAD HOUSE, welcomes you to the westernmost point in Ivy, Virginia, where we’ve assembled an all-star team to serve you. Award-winning Executive Chef Christian Kelly, (Maya Restaurant, The Clifton Inn) offers tasty interpretations of classic dishes bringing inspired flair to your favorite foods. Chef de cuisine Malek Sudol (Ten, The Whiskey Jar, Oakhart Social) expertly executes Kelly’s vision. Sommelier and bar manager Alicia Whitestone (Red Fox Inn, Mon Ami Gabi) pours conviviality, signature cocktails, local wine and beer from 16 taps in our cozy lounge. Tying it all together, manager Jonathan Drolshagan (Ten, Jefferson Theater, Five Guys) ensures excellent service from our Roadies.
We are open for takeout every Wednesday - Sunday from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM.
Stop by. We hope you’ll feel at home here.

4300 Three Notched Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

490 Smashburger$13.00
House made potato roll, American, Iceburg, Dukes Mayo, Bread & Butter pickle
Hand-Cut Fries or Side Salad
Caesar Salad$9.50
Romaine, Parmesan, Focaccia, cured egg yolk, roasted garlic dressing
Kids Chicken Tenders$9.00
Grilled or fried chicken tenders (includes choice of fries or broccoli)
Kids Cheeseburger$9.00
American, dill pickle
Served with hand-cut fries or broccoli
Hand Cut Fries$6.00
Rosemary Salt
Fish N Chips$16.00
Beer Battered Fish, House-Cut Fries, Dilly Bean Tartar
See full menu

Location

4300 Three Notched Road

Charlottesville VA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BACIO MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Starr Hill Crozet Tap Room

No reviews yet

In an effort to do our part and help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, we are now offering online ordering. Beer (21+ only) & merchandise can be ordered online and picked up at the tap room. Please bring matching ID. E-gift cards are also available!

Duner's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Crozet Pizza

No reviews yet

Est. 1977 Best Pizza in the World! offering curbside takeout

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston