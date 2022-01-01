Go
Iyasare

Inspired by the artisanal ingredients and simple, rustic flavors of his native Tohoku region, chef-owner Shotaro Kamio blends the obscure with the familiar for surprisingly extraordinary tastes.
Craft beer, wine, sake, and spirits. Seasonal, local farm-sourced ingredients. Comfortable, casual indoor and patio garden seating.
Iyasare ... be healed.

1830 Fourth Street • $$

Popular Items

Tori Kara-age$18.00
fried free-range chicken thighs, ginger tamari, shichimi
Tamanishiki Japanese Rice$3.50
Sake Nigiri$8.00
salmon
Hamachi Nigiri$9.00
yellow tail
Sea Salt Edamame$6.00
Blistered Brussels Sprouts$15.00
organic fried brussels sprouts, lemon, Japanese sea salt, bonito flakes, house teriyaki
Bacon Mochi$18.00
nori seaweed, mochi, bacon, housemade teriyaki
California roll$13.00
Snow Crab, Avocado, Tobiko
Sendai Miso Soup$3.50
nameko mushroms, negi
Shrimp Kakiage Tempura$27.00
burdock root, shrimp, onion, sweet potato, shiitake, shungiku, bonito soy broth
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1830 Fourth Street

Berkeley CA

Sunday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
