IYA Sushi and Noodle Kitchen

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES

15 College St • $$

Avg 4.4 (930 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Tokyo Style Ramen$14.00
chashu pork, boiled egg, bean sprout, green onion, bamboo shoots, nori, roasted sesame seeds, pork broth
Sweet Potato Roll$6.00
Bumble Crunch Roll$15.00
spicy tuna, avocado, and cucumber topped with shrimp tempura, scallions, and eel sauce and drizzled with local honey white truffle aioli
Gyoza$8.00
crispy vegetable filled dumplings, soy dipping sauce
Spring Rolls$6.00
veggie filled, served with sweet chili sauce
Caterpillar Roll$14.00
shrimp tempura, spicy crab, and cucumber topped with avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha, sweet potato crunch, and tempura crunch
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
Garlic Noodles$8.00
stir-fried garlic egg noodles
Avocado Roll$5.00
Edamame$5.00
steamed and salted soybeans
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

15 College St

South Hadley MA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
