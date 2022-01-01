Go
Toast

The Izakaya NYC

Come in and enjoy!

326 East 6th street

No reviews yet

Location

326 East 6th street

New York NY

Sunday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Marylou

No reviews yet

French Bistro

PLNT Burger

No reviews yet

Best Burgers on the planet, and for the planet! 100% plant-based. 100% delicious.

Dig - Union Square South

No reviews yet

Dig Inn is a restaurant inspired by the seasons and the act of cooking. Mindfully sourced, reasonably priced.
Let's start with a meal. For more info, check out https://www.diginn.com/

Calexico - East Village

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston