IZAKAYA GENBE

IRASSYAIMASE!!
WE ARE JAPANESE IZAKAYA RESTAURANT!!
Our menu is “A la carte”
(does not come with rice or any side)
You can build your favorite.
“IZAKAYA”is Japanese style tavern.
You can enjoy and share
“Eating” “Drinking” “Talking”
Please find your favorite!!

1280 South Kihei Road

Popular Items

Beef Ribeye YAKINIKU$26.00
Seasoned grilled 1/2 lbs beef ribeye(dice cut),onion,fried garlic
with yakiniku sauce and wasabi
GYU DON$18.00
Rice topped stewed beef brisket and onion with dashi and soysauce stock,
red ginger
Spicy Garlic Fries$7.00
Fries with cajun,spicy,garlic seasoning
Beef UDON$18.00
Original udon soup*contain fish stock,udon noodle,stewed beef brisket and onion
green onion,fish cake
Tofu Miso Soup$4.00
Bonito and kelp stock,Miso,Seaweed,tofu,green onion
Pork Katsu$9.00
OYAKO DON$16.00
Rice topped chicken bits,egg with dashi and soysauce stock,green onion
Miso Butter Fish$13.00
Grilled fish cod marinated 6oz in original white miso sauce*take times 15 - 20 minutes
TONKOTSU Ramen$15.00
Tonkotsu pork broth*contain milk,egg noodle,homemade stewed pork belly
green onion,takana pickles,red ginger
KARAAGE$10.00
Seasoned deep-fried chicken thigh 6pcs
with original sweet soysauce,chili mayonnaise
Kihei HI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
