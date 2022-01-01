IZAKAYA GENBE
IRASSYAIMASE!!
WE ARE JAPANESE IZAKAYA RESTAURANT!!
Our menu is “A la carte”
(does not come with rice or any side)
You can build your favorite.
“IZAKAYA”is Japanese style tavern.
You can enjoy and share
“Eating” “Drinking” “Talking”
Please find your favorite!!
1280 South Kihei Road
Popular Items
Location
Kihei HI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
