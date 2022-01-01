BANSANG
Modern Korean Restaurant
1560 Fillmore Street
Location
1560 Fillmore Street
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Udon Mugizo
UDON MUGIZO OFFERS A WIDE VARIETY OF HOT OR COLD THICK-CUT HOMEMADE UDON NOODLES. TRY OUR TRADITIONAL BOWLS WITH CLEAN FLAVORFUL SOUP MADE OF FINEST KOMBU KELP STOCK ALONG WITH 4 DIFFERENT KINDS OF PREMIUM FISH FLAKES, THE MUGIZO SIGNATURE RICH-FLAVORED CREAM SAUCE UDONS, AND TONKOTSU BROTH UDON WITH DELUXE TOPPINGS!
The Anchovy Bar
The Anchovy Bar is a wine and seafood bar that specializes in West Coast oysters, small fish and sustainably raised shellfish. We work with small producers that favor traditional and antique processes with origin stories that matter and inspire, such as anchovies from Cantabria and L'Escala, Spain and the Amalfi Coast in Italy...sea salts from centuries old salt beds in Sicily...soy and fish sauces produced in the old-world style...essentially ingredients with a strong sense of place, including those from our own 'backyard'. Our pastry kitchen is hard at work baking the breads, crackers and composing beautiful desserts.
Suppenkuche
Come in and enjoy!!
Souvla Hayes Valley
Souvla is a group of modern fast-fine Greek restaurants with locations throughout San Francisco. Inspired by casual souvlaki joints found throughout Greece, we rotisserie roast naturally-raised meats and wrap them in our warm, fluffy pita bread with seasonal salads and Greek yogurt sauces.