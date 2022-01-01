Go
Izakaya WA

Open today 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM

12665 Memorial Dr

Houston, TX 77002

Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

12665 Memorial Dr, Houston TX 77002

Directions

Izakaya WA

