izanami is a japanese-inspired izakaya or gastropub. small plates meant for sharing, creatively prepared locally-sourced meat and produce with an emphasis on seasonality, all accompanied by the best selection of japanese sake in the west.
we are open for indoor and patio dining as well as takeout. hours are noon, 12 pm until 9 pm seven days a week.

21 Ten Thousand Waves Way • $$

Avg 4.6 (2885 reviews)

Popular Items

smoked pork ribs$15.00
sweet chile glaze, ginger pineapple red cabbage slaw, parsley peanut mojo sauce.
furikake-koshihikari homare rice bowl$6.00
the best japanese rice available, topped with our house blend of furikake topping which includes dried nori and spices. (gf)
nami burger$16.00
6 oz. wagyu beef, yakitori sauce, caramelized onions, asadero cheese, shichimi fries. gluten free bun available, please note at check out.
sesame noodles$9.00
noodles, carrots, burdock root, edamame, scallions, radish, sesame seeds, sesame—shoyu dressing. pure comfort food, with a little healthy veggies thrown in!
dressing packaged on the side for take out orders: simply toss at home!
chirashizushi$22.00
back in store for all you fish lovers! the freshest of fish flown in to denver daily. japanese rice bowl with selection of raw fish of the week , wakame, pickle ginger, scallions wasabi. your order will be packaged in separate containers for you to assemble at home. the fish will be packed on ice, the rice and sides in another container. make it pretty and send us a picture!
sake braised japanese mushrooms$16.00
tamari butter sauce, togarashi, bean sprouts. served with homare rice. (gf)
bento box (vegetarian)$22.00
inspired by the classic bento boxes of japan, each box contains all you need for one completely delicious dinner! agedofu fried tofu with a den miso dipping sauce, a spicy avocado & cucumber salad, a vegetable stir fry and our koshihikari homare rice.
zangi fried hen$18.00
Hokkaido-style marinated deep fried hen , togarashi,spicy mayo, lemon(gf)
re-heating instructions: we find that the toaster oven works best and easiest for this. of course, the big oven will work too!
spicy cucumber & avocado salad$12.00
serrano pepper-scallion vinaigrette, marcona almonds, togarashi. (gf)
bento box (carnivore)$36.00
inspired by the classic bento boxes of japan, each box contains all you need for one completely delicious dinner! miso-marinated angus NY Striploin steak (prepared medium) with a den miso dipping sauce, a spicy avocado & cucumber salad, a vegetable stir fry and our koshihikari homare rice with furikake.
steak is cooked to medium, if you prefer a different temp please note this in special instructions
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Pet Friendly
Delivery
Takeout

Location

21 Ten Thousand Waves Way

Santa Fe NM

Sunday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
