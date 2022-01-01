Go
Izumi -- Cumming--

Cumming, Ga

1510 Market Place Blvd.

Popular Items

Cheese Rangoon$5.95
Haru Maki (Spring Rolls)$5.25
General Tso’s Chicken$16.95
A popular Chinese dish with crispy chicken and vegetables in sweet brown sauce
Fried Rice$16.50
Stir fried rice with bean sprouts, egg, peas and carrots in butter soy sauce
Side Sauce ($.75)$0.75
Chicken Hibachi$16.99
Stir fried chicken tender with special seasoning
Lunch--Drunken Noodle$12.95
Gyoza$5.25
Drunken Noodle$16.95
Stir fried flat noodles with bell peppers, basil, onions, tomato, green beans and broccoli in basil chili sauce
California Roll(P)$6.95
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber
Location

1510 Market Place Blvd.

Cumming GA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 am, 3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
