Izumi --Woodstock--

Woodstock, Ga

2035 Towne Lake Parkway #150

Popular Items

California Roll(P)$6.95
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber
Spring Roll(3pcs)$5.25
Drunken Tiger(P)$11.95
NO. Seller !!
Breaded Flash fried tuna roll, served with special sauce
General Tso’s Chicken$16.95
A popular Chinese dish with Crispy chicken tender and vegetables in sweet brown sauce
Side Fried Rice$4.50
Cheese Rangoon(3pcs)$5.95
Chicken Hibachi$16.99
Teppanyaki chicken tender in special light sweet brown sauce, served with mixed veggies(broccoli, zucchini, carrot, snow peas) or French fries
Fried Rice$16.50
Stir fried rice with bean sprouts, egg, peas, carrots in butter soy sauce
Salmon Nigiri$2.75
Side Sauce$0.60
2035 Towne Lake Parkway #150

Woodstock GA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
