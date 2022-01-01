Go
Izumi Ramen (Noodle Bar & Grill) - 2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Suite 1B

2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Suite 1B

Lafayette, LA 70508

Menu

Most Popular

Gyoza
$6.00

Japanese-style dumplings filled with ground pork, cabbage and chives served with our homemade dipping sauce.

Popular
Side Sauces
$0.99
Popular
Dragon Shoyu
$15.00

Shoyu base (bold umami soy flavor), sliced chicken breast, scallion, nori, wood ear mushroom, seasoned soft boiled egg, bean sprouts, fish cake, wavy noodles.

Popular
The Casian
$17.00

(Market Price) Enjoy a fusion between Louisiana gumbo & Japanese ramen! 100% Louisiana crawfish & shrimp, seasoned soft boiled egg, corn, scallion, and wavy noodles.

Popular
Flaming Tonkotsu
$15.00

Izumi's signature pork broth, sliced tender pork belly, scallions, nori, seasoned soft boiled egg, wood ear mushroom, corn, bean sprouts, wavy noodles. (Medium Spice)

Popular
Miso Chi-kin
$14.00

Signature creamy chicken miso broth, sliced chicken breast, scallions, wood ear mushroom, nori, seasoned soft boiled egg, wavy noodles.

Popular
Black Samurai
$15.00

Black garlic oil, savory signature pork broth, sliced tender pork belly, scallion, nori, seasoned soft boiled egg, wood ear mushroom, wavy noodles.

Popular
Hibachi Combo 2
$19.00

Meals include soup, fried rice, vegetables and sprinkled with sesame seeds.

Popular
Hibachi Chicken
$13.00

Meals include soup, fried rice, vegetables and sprinkled with sesame seeds.

Popular
Volcano Crawfish Fried Rice
$13.00

Stir-fried rice flavored with garlic butter made with eggs, green and white onions, carrots and comes with volcano sauce.

Popular

Gyoza

Gyoza
$6.00

Japanese-style dumplings filled with ground pork, cabbage and chives served with our homemade dipping sauce.

Popular

Chicken Fried Rice

Kids Chicken Fried Rice
$6.99

Stir-fried rice with chicken and egg.

Fried Rice

Japanese Fried Rice
$8.00

Stir-fried rice flavored with garlic butter made with eggs, carrots, green and yellow onions.

Volcano Crawfish Fried Rice
$13.00

Stir-fried rice flavored with garlic butter made with eggs, green and white onions, carrots and comes with volcano sauce.

Popular

Calamari

Fried Calamari
$8.00

Tender rings of squid lightly fried and served with our homemade volcano sauce.

Rice Balls

Rice Balls
$5.00

Deep-fried melted cheese rice balls served with yuzu-citrus aioli.

Shrimp Tempura

Udon Shrimp Tempura
$14.00

Shoyu base, bold umami flavor, Fried Shrimp tempura, fish cake, green onions, seasoned soft boiled egg, and udon noodle.

Edamame

Edamame
$5.00

Whole soybean tossed with cajun seasoning or salt.

More

Takoyaki
$6.00

Wheat flour base batter filled with octopus then deep-fried and drizzled with homemade sauce and topped with bonito flakes.

Chashu Bun
$7.00

2 steamed buns with sliced tender pork belly, scallions, cucumber, and our homemade sauce.

Bento Box Combo A
$13.99

Chicken Teriyaki, Shrimp Tempura, Gyoza, Edamame, Salad, and White Rice.

Miso Hot
$15.00

Signature pork broth, spicy miso paste, sliced tender pork belly, scallion, nori, seasoned soft boiled egg, wood ear mushroom, bean sprouts, wavy noodles. (Medium Spice)

Miso Happy
$14.00

Signature pork broth, miso paste, sliced tender pork belly, scallion, nori, seasoned soft boiled egg, wood ear mushroom, bean sprouts, wavy noodles.

Izumi's Tonkotsu
$14.00

Izumi's signature pork broth, sliced tender pork belly, scallions, nori, seasoned soft boiled egg, wood ear mushroom, corn, bean sprouts, wavy noodles.

Japanese Garden
$13.00

Creamy vegetables soup base, scallions, bok choy, wood ear mushroom, corn, nori, wavy kale noodles.

Twisted Tomato
$15.00

Ramen Bowl with Tomato base x Tonkotsu broth topped with shredded beef, corn, seasoned soft boiled egg and scallions.

Beef Bowl
$14.00

Japanese simmered beef & rice topped with green & white onions, pickled ginger and egg.

Sizzlin's Gyuniku
$16.00

House marinated sliced tender beef with sides of seared vegetables, white rice, fried egg on top, sprinkled sesame, and house soup.

Hibachi Shrimp
$16.00

Meals include soup, fried rice, vegetables and sprinkled with sesame seeds.

See full menu

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

2201 Kaliste Saloom Rd Suite 1B, Lafayette LA 70508

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

