Go
Toast

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

Everything we do at Izzo’s Illegal Burrito is focused on one simple goal: Rolling You a Better Burrito®. Our concept was founded on a few basic principles, ones that we still uphold everyday: Serving only the highest quality food with generous portions, offering fast and friendly service, providing a great value in a fun and comfortable atmosphere, and actively giving back to our community. We hope you will visit us soon for a fun and delicious experience!

BURRITOS

4245 Bluebonnet Blvd • $

Avg 4.4 (3297 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips & Queso$4.50
Regular Chicken Burrito$6.95
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
Chicken Bowl$7.99
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
Steak Quesadilla$8.50
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
Three Tacos$7.25
Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
Regular Steak Burrito$7.75
chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
Seasoned Chicken Bowl$7.99
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
Steak Bowl$8.49
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

4245 Bluebonnet Blvd

Baton Rouge LA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Philly Me Up

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

VooDoo BBQ & Grill

No reviews yet

VooDoo BBQ & Grill was born on Mardi Gras day in 2002, in the heart of New Orleans. It's been a party ever since! VooDoo BBQ & Grill brings together your favorite BBQ styles and kicks them up a notch with Caribbean, Cajun and Creole spices.
Walk into any VooDoo BBQ & Grill and you'll experience a mini vacation to New Orleans, a city where we live to eat.
There's ordinary catering...and then there's VooDoo BBQ. New Orleans-style BBQ is a taste of fun and flavor from our famous hometown that makes your meal magic. Whether you're feeding just a few or the whole krewe, our portions and prices will fit any budget. Our catering dances to a different beat - no soggy or boring sandwiches. Feast on crisp salads, platters of slow smoked BBQ, a baked potato bar, spicy jambalaya, homemade signature sides, BBQ box lunches and decadent desserts. Plus, we've got sweet tea, serving utensils, napkins, plates and everything you need.
Come on y 'all, let's eat!

New Orleans Original Daiquiri

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Chimes

No reviews yet

The Chimes Restaurant & Tap Room

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston