Izzo's Illegal Burrito

Everything we do at Izzo’s Illegal Burrito is focused on one simple goal: Rolling You a Better Burrito®. Our concept was founded on a few basic principles, ones that we still uphold everyday: Serving only the highest quality food with generous portions, offering fast and friendly service, providing a great value in a fun and comfortable atmosphere, and actively giving back to our community. We hope you will visit us soon for a fun and delicious experience!

BURRITOS • SALADS

70488 Hwy 21 • $

Avg 4 (1128 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Salad$7.99
Braised pork shoulder, rubbed with garlic, chile de arbol, finished with Coca-Cola® glaze
Seasoned Chicken Bowl$7.99
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
Beef Bowl$7.99
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree
Chicken Bowl$7.99
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
Queso 16 oz$11.00
Veggie Bowl$7.99
Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado
Shrimp Bowl$9.45
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
Pork Bowl$7.99
Braised pork shoulder, rubbed with garlic, chile de arbol, finished with Coca-Cola® glaze
Super Meal Deal$3.50
32oz Drink + Chips + Medium Dip
Iced Tea Gallon$8.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

70488 Hwy 21

Covington LA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
