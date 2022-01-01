Go
Toast

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

Everything we do at Izzo’s Illegal Burrito is focused on one simple goal: Rolling You a Better Burrito®. Our concept was founded on a few basic principles, ones that we still uphold everyday: Serving only the highest quality food with generous portions, offering fast and friendly service, providing a great value in a fun and comfortable atmosphere, and actively giving back to our community. We hope you will visit us soon for a fun and delicious experience!

BURRITOS

14639 Airline Hwy • $

Avg 4.4 (110 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef Nachos$8.19
Fresh ground beef, simmered with Mexican spices and tomato puree
Seasoned Chicken Bowl$7.99
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
Chips & Queso$4.50
Chicken Bowl$7.99
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
Three Tacos$7.25
Kids Quesadilla$4.95
Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
Steak Bowl$8.49
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
Steak Quesadilla$8.50
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
Regular Steak Burrito$7.75
chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

14639 Airline Hwy

Gonzales LA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lit Pizza

No reviews yet

Calling all pizza lovers - the bold, the daring, the artists who dream of crafting the perfect pizza - we’re serving up something special just for you! Always fresh. Always blast-fired.
Whether you want to put a new spin on an old classic or embrace our endless flavor combinations, you can customize your pizza and watch it come to life right before your eyes.
We’re ready to change the way you experience pizza... so get creative, explore the possibilities and rediscover pizza with a unique experience that is fast, flavorful and personalized - just for you!

Philay’s Catfish N’ More

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mis Padre's Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Casual spot for Modern Mexican Fare offering Fajitas, Shrimp Tacos, Fish Tacos, Home Made Tamales & Combination Mexican plates. Best Margaritas Hands Down!
Let us serve you a Hot and Delicious Meal Right Away. Visit Our Restaurant Now! We Serve Authentic Mexican Food that satisfies any palate. Feel Free to Eat with Us Today.

NKA LLC/ Olive Tree

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston