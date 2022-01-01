Go
Toast

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

Everything we do at Izzo’s Illegal Burrito is focused on one simple goal: Rolling You a Better Burrito®. Our concept was founded on a few basic principles, ones that we still uphold everyday: Serving only the highest quality food with generous portions, offering fast and friendly service, providing a great value in a fun and comfortable atmosphere, and actively giving back to our community. We hope you will visit us soon for a fun and delicious experience!

BURRITOS

1901 Manhattan Blvd • $

Avg 4 (742 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips & Queso$4.50
Regular Seasoned Chicken Burrito$6.95
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
Steak Bowl$8.49
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
Shrimp Bowl$9.45
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
Regular Steak Burrito$7.75
chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
Super Seasoned Chicken Burrito$8.25
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
Steak Quesadilla$8.50
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
Seasoned Chicken Bowl$7.99
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
Super Steak Burrito$9.10
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1901 Manhattan Blvd

Harvey LA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ditali's Pizza Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Barrow Catfish - Lapalco

No reviews yet

Barrow’s Catfish is a casual dining restaurant that specializes in Fried Catfish since 1943. The restaurant is locally and family-owned with its original beginnings in the Uptown New Orleans Carrollton Area. Barrow’s Catfish is strongly committed to making sure that it’s guest experiences, “Great Food, Great Friends, and Great Times” when visiting the restaurant.

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Harvey

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Joe's Cafe

No reviews yet

Our mission is to stick to the basics by offering our customers homemade cooking, starting with our famous donuts. We start our mornings mixing our own secret donut recipe to serve up a variety of favorites.
We also focus the same amount of attention to the quality of our food. We are committed to giving our customers a fresh home cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner. Our hearty and flavorful breakfast plates are served all day long. For lunch or dinner, try our delicious handcrafted signature burger on a sweet sourdough bun! Or you can try a variety of favorite comfort food dinners and local favorites including Creole, Cajun dishes.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston