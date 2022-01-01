Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Everything we do at Izzo’s Illegal Burrito is focused on one simple goal: Rolling You a Better Burrito®. Our concept was founded on a few basic principles, ones that we still uphold everyday: Serving only the highest quality food with generous portions, offering fast and friendly service, providing a great value in a fun and comfortable atmosphere, and actively giving back to our community. We hope you will visit us soon for a fun and delicious experience!
BURRITOS
1901 Manhattan Blvd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1901 Manhattan Blvd
Harvey LA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ditali's Pizza Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!
Barrow Catfish - Lapalco
Barrow’s Catfish is a casual dining restaurant that specializes in Fried Catfish since 1943. The restaurant is locally and family-owned with its original beginnings in the Uptown New Orleans Carrollton Area. Barrow’s Catfish is strongly committed to making sure that it’s guest experiences, “Great Food, Great Friends, and Great Times” when visiting the restaurant.
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Harvey
Come in and enjoy!
Joe's Cafe
Our mission is to stick to the basics by offering our customers homemade cooking, starting with our famous donuts. We start our mornings mixing our own secret donut recipe to serve up a variety of favorites.
We also focus the same amount of attention to the quality of our food. We are committed to giving our customers a fresh home cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner. Our hearty and flavorful breakfast plates are served all day long. For lunch or dinner, try our delicious handcrafted signature burger on a sweet sourdough bun! Or you can try a variety of favorite comfort food dinners and local favorites including Creole, Cajun dishes.