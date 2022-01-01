Go
Izzo's Illegal Burrito

Everything we do at Izzo’s Illegal Burrito is focused on one simple goal: Rolling You a Better Burrito®. Our concept was founded on a few basic principles, ones that we still uphold everyday: Serving only the highest quality food with generous portions, offering fast and friendly service, providing a great value in a fun and comfortable atmosphere, and actively giving back to our community. We hope you will visit us soon for a fun and delicious experience!

4041 Magazine St.

Popular Items

Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
Chips & Queso$4.50
Super Steak Burrito$9.10
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
Regular Steak Burrito$7.75
chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
Chicken Bowl$7.99
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
Shrimp Quesadilla$9.25
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
Shrimp Bowl$9.45
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
Regular Chicken Burrito$6.95
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
Regular Seasoned Chicken Burrito$6.95
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
Location

4041 Magazine St.

New Orleans LA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
