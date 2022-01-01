Go
Izzy's SF Easter Entertaining At Home

Izzy’s is a San Francisco icon serving a menu of classic steakhouse favorites, local seafood, craft cocktails, and regional wines.

3345 Steiner Street

Popular Items

Winter Citrus$13.00
Chopin vodka, pomegranate juice, blood orange juice, lime juice, ginger syrup, mint leaves
shaken and served chilled with a dehydrated blood orange wheel
Roasted Rocky Jr. Chicken - serves two$60.00
Begins with...
Lobster & Butter Lettuce;
hearts of palm, avocado, cara cara oranges, trout roe, passion fruit vinaigrette.
...For your main…
Roasted Rocky Jr. Chicken for two;
honey-brined & herb-rubbed with duck fat fingerling potatoes lyonnaise, charred asparagus, cabernet-port wine jus.
*Simply reheat and plate at home. Reheating instructions included*
Tin of Tsar Nicoulai Golden Osetra Caviar (1 oz)$95.00
served with house made gaufrette potato chips and creme fraiche
Chocolate Mousse Cake for Two$20.00
Raspberries,Chambord
Four Chocolate Dipped Strawberries$10.00
32oz Porterhouse - serves two$110.00
Begins with...
Lobster & Butter Lettuce;
hearts of palm, avocado, cara cara oranges, trout roe, passion fruit vinaigrette.
...For your main…
32oz Porterhouse for two;
sous vide in shallot, thyme, garlic, and beef fat with Izzy’s famous potatoes, creamed spinach.
*Steak cooked to rare at pick-up for you to finish off on the grill or pan-sear at home. Cooking instructions included*
Coco’s 21st Century$13.00
Pampero Aniversario dark rum, créme de cacao, Lillet blanc, Amaro, fresh lemon juice, egg white, chocolate-mole bitters
Location

San Francisco CA

San Francisco CA

