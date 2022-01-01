Go
Toast

Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

397 Troy Ave • $

Avg 4.1 (211 reviews)

Popular Items

Pulled Beef Empanadas$11.00
Classic Burger$21.00
Smoked Hot Wings$10.00
French Fries$5.00
Korean Chicken Bites$16.00
Pulled Beef Sandwich$23.00
Smoked Brisket 1/2 LB$23.00
Pulled Beef Fries$16.00
Brisket Sandwich$24.00
Smoked Fried Chicken Sandwich$21.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

397 Troy Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Patis Crown Heights

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Izzy's Catering & Takeout

No reviews yet

Catering and Shabbos Takeout delivery

Corner Pizza and Wine

No reviews yet

Brooklyn-style pan pizza, fantastic natural wines, maybe even some cool pet-nats. Plus some fresh baked cookies and desserts.
Our pizzas are inspired by Detroit, but raised in Brooklyn. Twice baked, with a cheesy crust, and then loaded with fresh toppings.

Camillo

No reviews yet

Thank you for supporting us!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston