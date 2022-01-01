Go
Toast

Izzy's Fried Chicken

Come in and Enjoy

262 Kingston Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bucket of Chicken$25.00
Whole Chicken, Biscuit, Cole Slaw, Pickles.
Buffalo Fried Chicken$18.00
Cole slaw, pickle, house ranch.
Buffalo Bites$13.00
Ranch, scallions.
Biscuit$3.00
Honey drizzle.
Honey Fried Chicken$18.00
Cole slaw, pickle, house ranch.
Short Rib Fries$16.00
Braised short rib, pho gravy, truffle mayo, cilantro.
Frickles$9.00
Breaded cornichons, Side of Ranch.
The Sandwich Combo$20.00
Any Fried Chicken Sandwich + Small hand cut fries + A can of soda
House Onion Rings$9.00
Ranch.
The Family Combo$40.00
Whole Chicken, Biscuit, Cole Slaw, Pickles + Small Hand Cut Fries + Korean Wings + 4 Cans of Soda.
See full menu

Location

262 Kingston Ave

Brooklyn NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Holesome Bagels

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Basil Pizza and Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Having originally opened in 2011 as a chic Italian bistro providing contemporary Italian cuisine, Basil has entered a new age of cleaner, simpler ingredients and fresher fare. Its woodstone oven helps create a range of delicious specialty pizzas, and its open kitchen not only allows for staff efficiency, but provides a culinary show and removes the veil between patron and kitchen. It also gives the chefs and cooks a venue to show off and have a good time, giving the restaurant an energetic atmosphere.

PEPPAS JERK CHICKEN

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Catfish

No reviews yet

Country-chic Cajun kitchen serving up traditional bayou bites, craft beer & spirits.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston