Izzy's Italian Ristorante

Izzy’s is the coming together of local café, Ground on Main, and a taste of Italy! We strive to provide good, wholesome, non-processed foods which we make in-house for our customers. Our goal is to also provide life and work experience to developmentally disabled adults. Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

101 W Main St • $

Avg 4.4 (80 reviews)

Popular Items

16" Pizza$16.99
Croissant Sandwich$4.25
Croissant w/egg/cheese/bacon or ham or sausage
THE WHOLE FARM PANINI$7.49
Chicken, bacon, spinach, tomato, red onion, with avocado sauce & Provolone cheese
SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN WRAP$8.50
Chicken breast, black beans, jalapeno slices, spinach, tomato, red onion, avocado sauce, sour cream topped with pepperjack cheese and rolled in a flour tortilla
Latte
STINE'S CHICKEN FRUIT GARDEN SALAD
Mixed greens, blueberries, chicken, strawberries, pecans & cheese
BLT SALAD
Mixed greens, bacon, tomatoes, egg & cheese
PINNER’S DELIGHT PANINI$7.25
Ham, spinach, honey mustard sauce topped with Colby & provolone cheese
Sweet Tea$2.89
Philly Cheese Steak
Steak, sauteed mushrooms, green peppers & onions, Cheese (provolone)-toasted
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Delivery
Takeout

Location

101 W Main St

Morganfield KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 5:32 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 5:32 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 5:32 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
