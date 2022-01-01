Izzy's Italian Ristorante
Izzy’s is the coming together of local café, Ground on Main, and a taste of Italy! We strive to provide good, wholesome, non-processed foods which we make in-house for our customers. Our goal is to also provide life and work experience to developmentally disabled adults. Come in and enjoy!
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
101 W Main St • $
101 W Main St
Morganfield KY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 5:32 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 5:32 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 5:32 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm
