Izzy's San Carlos Easter Entertaining at Home

Izzy’s is a San Francisco icon serving a menu of classic steakhouse favorites, local seafood, craft cocktails, and regional wines.

525 Skyway Road

Popular Items

Winter Citrus$13.00
Chopin vodka, pomegranate juice, blood orange juice, lime juice, ginger syrup, mint leaves, shaken and served chilled with a dehydrated blood orange wheel
Four Chocolate Dipped Strawberries$10.00
House Salad
seed- crusted avocado, apple cider vinaigrette
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine, Classic Caesar Dressing, boquerones, parmesan frico
Chocolate Mousse Cake for Two$20.00
Raspberries,Chambord
32oz Porterhouse - serves two$110.00
Begins with...
Lobster & Butter Lettuce;
hearts of palm, avocado, cara cara oranges, trout roe, passion fruit vinaigrette.
...For your main…
32oz Porterhouse for two;
sous vide in shallot, thyme, garlic, and beef fat with Izzy’s famous potatoes, creamed spinach.
*Steak cooked to rare at pick-up for you to finish off on the grill or pan-sear at home. Cooking instructions included*
Roasted Rocky Jr. Chicken - serves two$60.00
Begins with...
Lobster & Butter Lettuce;
hearts of palm, avocado, cara cara oranges, trout roe, passion fruit vinaigrette.
...For your main…
Roasted Rocky Jr. Chicken for two;
honey-brined & herb-rubbed with duck fat fingerling potatoes lyonnaise, charred asparagus, cabernet-port wine jus.
*Simply reheat and plate at home. Reheating instructions included*
Spiked Red Velvet
Kahlua, Bailey's cream cheese frosting
"Grandma's" Carrot Cake
Fresh orange, Grand Marnier cream cheese frosting
Wedge Salad
herb buttermilk dressing, haystack shallots, lardons
Location

525 Skyway Road

San Carlos CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
